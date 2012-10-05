Polish state agency says is interested with Polimex units

WARSAW, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Polish state-owned development agency ARP is interested with buying non-core units from the beleaguered local builder Polimex, ARP’s spokewoman said on Friday.

“We are interested with Sefako and Energomontaz Polnoc,” Roma Sarzynska told Reuters.

Polimex said it had binding offers for the two units, expecting to book at least 300 million zlotys ($95.5 million) from the spin-offs.

The company, the largest among Polish builders that ran into trouble after bidding wars to tap into motorway-building programme ahead of the Euro 2012, plans to finalise the deals in a few weeks. ($1 = 3.1424 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)