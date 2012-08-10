Polish builder Polimex fires chief executive

WARSAW, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Troubled Polish builder Polimex Mostostal fired Chief Executive Konrad Jaskola on Friday as the group continues talks with banks to restructure its debilitating debt pile of 2.5 billion zlotys ($754.22 million).

The company said Jaskola, who has headed Polimex since 2004, will be replaced on an interim basis by his deputy Robert Oppenheim, who joined Polimex’s management board last month to oversee restructuring.

Polimex is the largest among Polish builders that ran into trouble after bidding wars to tap into the motorway-building bonanza ahead of Euro 2012 soccer championship left them burdened with loss-making contracts and huge debt.

Polimex’s creditors agreed last month to give the company a four-month reprieve on interest payments to give it more time to restructure debt and improve liquidity. ($1 = 3.3147 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)