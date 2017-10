WARSAW, Sept 12 (Reuters) - A consortium led by Torpol, a railroad unit of beleaguered Polish builder Polimex, lost a 671 million zloty ($211.2 million) deal in western Poland after the Polish Chamber of Appeal cancelled the tender, Polimex said on Thursday.

Torpol had an 80 percent share in the contract. Polimex said the unit would appeal against the decision. ($1 = 3.1770 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)