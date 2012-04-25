UPDATE 1-Polimex leads race to build Enea power block-source

* Polimex-Hitachi placed best bid valued at $2 bln-source

By Pawel Bernat

WARSAW, April 25 (Reuters) - A consortium led by Polish builder Polimex-Mostostal placed the best bid to build a coal-fired unit for utility Enea at its Kozienice power plant, a source close to the tender told Reuters.

Polimex and Japanese group Hitachi offered to build the unit for around 6.2 billion zlotys ($1.95 billion), slightly more than a rival bid by China National Electric Engineering Corporation and China Overseas Engineering Group, but its other parameters were more favourable, the source said.

Enea declined to discuss the tender’s details, saying it expected to sign the deal by the third quarter and construction would be finished in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Polimex declined to comment.

The contract to build the 900-1,000 megawatt power block is one of the largest in Poland’s coal-reliant sector, which requires heavy investments as many of its plants are way past their prime, while power consumption in European Union’s largest Eastern member is growing.

It also provides relief for Polimex, which, along with many other Polish construction groups, has suffered in the last few quarters because of paper-thin margins and high raw material prices.

Its share price surged as much as 9 percent on Wednesday. It has shed 46 percent this year after losing 59 percent in 2011.

The largest contract in Poland’s power sector so far, worth 11.6 billion zlotys, involves the construction of new blocks in Opole for utility PGE. However, a court in January overruled a decision granting it environmental permit and halted the investment.

The construction industry is also anxiously awaiting the settlement of a tender to build a coal-fired plant for Kulczyk Investments, a vehicle controlled by Polish investor Jan Kulczyk, which is to take place by the end of the year. ($1 = 3.1817 zlotys) (Writing by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)