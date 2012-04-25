FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polimex leads race to build Enea power block-source
April 25, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

Polimex leads race to build Enea power block-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 25 (Reuters) - A consortium led by Polish builder Polimex-Mostostal placed the best bid to build a coal-fired unit for utility Enea at its Kozienice power plant, a source close to the tender told Reuters.

Polimex offered to build the unit for around 6.2 billion zlotys ($1.95 billion), slightly more than rival bid by China National Electric Engineering Corporation, but its other parameters were more favourable, the source added. ($1 = 3.1817 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat)

