FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polimex got only first tranche of larger loan-CEO
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
September 6, 2012 / 1:00 PM / 5 years ago

Polimex got only first tranche of larger loan-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The 45-million zloty ($13.6 million) loan for Polimex from state development agency ARP is only the first tranche of a larger amount it will lend the troubled Polish builder, Chief Executive Robert Oppenheim told Reuters on Thursday.

ARP agreed on Thursday to extend the first loan tranche to Polimex, which has suffered from debt problems related to loss-making road contracts.

Oppenheim told Reuters last month it was seeking a total of 160 million zlotys in loans from ARP. ($1 = 3.3194 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.