WARSAW, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The troubled Polish construction group Polimex said on Monday a consortium led by its unit placed the best offer in a rail construction tender worth 671 million zlotys ($203.5 million).

The railroad builder Torpol, which holds 80 percent in the consortium, offered to modernise rail infrastructure at a stretch linking Poznan and Wroclaw in a tender organised by state-controlled rail company PKP. ($1 = 3.2979 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)