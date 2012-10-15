UPDATE 1-Polimex owners approve rescue share issues

* Rescue issues to hand control to state agency, creditors

* To dismiss 10 percent of the workforce

* Shares up 7.8 percent (Combines stories, adds detail, shares)

By Pawel Bernat

WARSAW, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Polish builder Polimex has moved further away from the financial brink after investors agreed to a series of share issues that will hand control to creditors and the state.

A debt-for-equity swap, a rights issue, and a placing will see Polimex issue up to a billion new shares worth 550 million zlotys ($174 million) after shareholders gave their approval at an extraordinary meeting on Monday.

The company also said it will dismiss 1,744 employees, nearly a fifth of its workforce, by March.

Polimex, once a leading construction group in a vibrant Polish market, ran into trouble in recent months after a road-building bonanza fuelled by European Union funds left many builders saddled with loss-making contracts and huge debt.

Poland, fearing Polimex would follow rival PBG which filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this year, agreed to have state agency ARP invest 250 million zlotys in exchange for a third of the company.

Local media reported the government, fearing massive layoffs and problems with big contracts to upgrade its utilities, also pushed banks last month to issue guarantees required for Polimex to win a crucial $2 billion energy contract.

Polimex is part of a consortium picked to build another power generation plant and several stretches of motorways.

“I hope that today will be a breakthrough for the company to get out of the crisis in which it found itself,” chief executive Robert Oppenheim told the meeting.

Polimex shares were up 7.8 percent to 0.69 zloty at 1520 GMT.

Shareholders agreed to issue up to 417 million shares at 0.60 zloty, raising 250 million zlotys, as part of a debt-for-equity swap deal the company hopes to reach with creditors.

They also voted through a placing of 300 million shares at 0.50 zloty with ARP, raising 150 million, and the sale of 96 million shares at 0.52 zloty to its main shareholders, raising 50 million. Finally, a rights issue of 192 million shares at 0.52 zloty will raise a further 100 million zlotys.

The builder is still locked in restructuring talks with lenders who, in July, agreed to waive interest on its 2.5 billion zlotys debt until Nov. 24. ($1 = 3.1588 Polish zlotys)