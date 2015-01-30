FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Polis Immobilien FY 2014 consolidated earnings before tax up 6 pct
#Financials
January 30, 2015 / 3:22 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Polis Immobilien FY 2014 consolidated earnings before tax up 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Polis Immobilien AG :

* Reports continued improvement in operating figures

* Increased its consolidated earnings before tax by 6 percent to approx. 10.3 million euros ($11.5 million) in 2014

* FY earnings before taxes (EBT) are about 2.5 million euros higher than last projected by company

* FY funds from operations (FFO), which are adjusted for extraordinary results, rose by about 30 percent to 6.7 million euros

* At about 8.7 million euros, FY consolidated net income was up by 7 percent on previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8837 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
