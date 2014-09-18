FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish finance minister set to keep his job under new PM:sources
September 18, 2014 / 3:45 PM / 3 years ago

Polish finance minister set to keep his job under new PM:sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Polish Finance Minister Mateusz Szczurek will most likely keep his job in the new cabinet that will be unveiled on Friday by Prime Minister designate Ewa Kopacz, two sources close to the government said.

Polish media had reported that Szczurek, a former economist with ING bank who was brought into the government nine months ago, would be left out of Kopacz’s government.

“Financial markets can rest easy. There most probably will not be a change in that position,” a senior source in the ruling Civic Platform party, who is close to Kopacz, told Reuters when asked about Szczurek’s job.

A second source, who is close to the government, said: “Everything points to Szczurek staying in his post.” (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Pawel Florkiewicz)

