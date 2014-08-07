BRIEF-POLIS Immobilien H1 rental income climbs 8 percent to EUR 9.21 million

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Polis Immobilien AG : * Says H1 rental income climbs 8 percent to EUR 9.21 million * Says H1 funds from operations rose by 47 percent to EUR 3.45 million * Says H1 interest expenses increased by 3 percent to EUR 2.97 million as the

company made greater use of bank loans * Sees FY 2014 moderate increase in funds from operations and ebt below the

prior year level * Says H1 occupancy rate climbed 4 percentage points to 93 percent during the

same period * Says H1 net rental income increased by 6 percent on the prior year period to

EUR 7.18 million * Says H1 earnings before taxes remained almost unchanged at EUR 4.40 million