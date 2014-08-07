FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-POLIS Immobilien H1 rental income climbs 8 percent to EUR 9.21 million
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 7, 2014 / 5:57 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-POLIS Immobilien H1 rental income climbs 8 percent to EUR 9.21 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Polis Immobilien AG : * Says H1 rental income climbs 8 percent to EUR 9.21 million * Says H1 funds from operations rose by 47 percent to EUR 3.45 million * Says H1 interest expenses increased by 3 percent to EUR 2.97 million as the

company made greater use of bank loans * Sees FY 2014 moderate increase in funds from operations and ebt below the

prior year level * Says H1 occupancy rate climbed 4 percentage points to 93 percent during the

same period * Says H1 net rental income increased by 6 percent on the prior year period to

EUR 7.18 million * Says H1 earnings before taxes remained almost unchanged at EUR 4.40 million

previous year: EUR 4.47 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.