Poland's Polkomtel pays back $256 mln worth of debt

WARSAW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Polish mobile telecoms operator Polkomtel has redeemed early 800 million zlotys ($256 million) of loans to further reduce its debt and cut financing costs, the company said on Friday.

It is the second such tranche to be paid off in the last year as Polkomtel struggles with debts totalling a previously estimated 11 billion zlotys ($3.5 billion) that backed its 2011 buyout by Polish billionaire Zygmunt Solorz-Zak.

In June Polkomtel moved to refinance 7.95 billion zlotys worth of loans, helping it take advantage of strong loan market conditions and cut borrowing costs by over 100 million zlotys a year.

The leveraged buyout loan in 2011 was underwritten by Credit Agricole and Deutsche Bank, which were joined by Royal Bank of Scotland and Societe Generale as book-runners, and Poland’s PKO as mandated lead arranger.