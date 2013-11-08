FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's Polkomtel pays back $256 mln worth of debt
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 8, 2013 / 1:00 PM / 4 years ago

Poland's Polkomtel pays back $256 mln worth of debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Polish mobile telecoms operator Polkomtel has redeemed early 800 million zlotys ($256 million) of loans to further reduce its debt and cut financing costs, the company said on Friday.

It is the second such tranche to be paid off in the last year as Polkomtel struggles with debts totalling a previously estimated 11 billion zlotys ($3.5 billion) that backed its 2011 buyout by Polish billionaire Zygmunt Solorz-Zak.

In June Polkomtel moved to refinance 7.95 billion zlotys worth of loans, helping it take advantage of strong loan market conditions and cut borrowing costs by over 100 million zlotys a year.

The leveraged buyout loan in 2011 was underwritten by Credit Agricole and Deutsche Bank, which were joined by Royal Bank of Scotland and Societe Generale as book-runners, and Poland’s PKO as mandated lead arranger.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.