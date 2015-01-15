FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Polmed signs appendices to contracts with NHF
#Healthcare
January 15, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Polmed signs appendices to contracts with NHF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Polmed SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it signed appendices to the agreements for the provision of health care services in 2015 with Pomeranian and Silesian Branches of the Polish National Health Fund (NHF)

* The total value of services in 2015 for the Silesian Branch is estimated at about 70,000 zlotys ($19,400)

* The total value of services in 2015 for the Pomorski Branch is estimated at about 1.2 million zlotys

* The total value of contracts signed with the branches of the Polish NHF for 2015 is 2.7 mln zlotys and this amount is subject to change once all appendices have been signed for 2015 services Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.6174 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

