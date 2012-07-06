UPDATE 1-Polish energy exchange replaces CEO

* Grzegorz Onichimowski dismissed after ten years in post

* Replaced by head of clearing house Ireneusz Lazor

* PolPX June volumes down 47 pct year on year (Adds comment from traders, background, June volumes)

By Maciej Onoszko

WARSAW, July 6 (Reuters) - Polish energy exchange PolPX (TGE) uexpectedly replaced its chief executive on Friday in a move that market participants said was a way for its new owner, the Warsaw Stock Exchange, to assert control over its recent acquisition.

Grzegorz Onichimowski, who ran PolPX from 2002, was replaced by Ireneusz Lazor, the head of the Warsaw Commodity Clearing House.

The Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE), which bought PolPX for 180 million zlotys ($52.9 million) this year, declined to comment on the change of leadership.

However, one senior trader said that Onichimowski had opposed the sale of PolPX and had a tense relationship with WSE chief executive Ludwik Sobolewski.

“Even if Sobolewski and Onichimowski appeared together and called each other by first name, you could sense this relationship was difficult,” the trader said.

WSE had planned to start trading power futures in the second half of 2012 and aimed to play a leading role in developing a domestic gas exchange as it sought to reduce its dependence on equities, Sobolewski told Reuters in February.

Separately, PolPX said that overall year-on-year trading volumes slumped 47 percent in June to 7.1 TWh. Electricity trading with next-day delivery fell 8 percent to 1.6 TWh, while derivatives trading tumbled by more than half to 5.5 TWh.

Traders attributed the slump partly to a new law forcing Polish utilities to trade 15 percent of their power sales on the exchange, which resulted in unusually high turnover last year.

Trading this year was also subdued by record low carbon prices and uncertainty about whether Polish power plants will receive free carbon permits in the 2013-2020 trading period. ($1 = 3.4025 Polish zlotys) (Editing by David Goodman)