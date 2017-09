Dec 8 (Reuters) - Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd

* Says November contract sales rose 20.9 percent y/y to 12.53 billion yuan ($2.04 billion)

* Says acquires land sites in Foshan, Chengdu and Wuhan for a total of 1.87 billion yuan ($303.80 million)

