Jan 19 (Reuters) - Poly Real Estate Group :

* Says completed to issue 2016 first tranche corporate bonds on Jan. 15

* Says issues Class A bonds worth 2.5 billion yuan with coupon rate of 2.95 percent

* Says issues Class B bonds worth 2.5 billion yuan with coupon rate of 3.19 pct

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/2Ahqrd

