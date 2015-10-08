Elliott discloses 6.6 pct stake in Polycom

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp disclosed a 6.6 percent stake in video conferencing equipment maker Polycom Inc, and urged the company to undertake strategic review.

In a letter to Polycom’s board, Elliott asked the company to consider a merger and said the best fit would be Canadian telecommunications provider Mitel Networks Corp .

The activist hedge fund also disclosed a 9.6 percent stake in Mitel at the end of Oct. 8, according to latest regulatory filings. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)