Elliott discloses 6.6 pct stake in Polycom
October 8, 2015 / 12:55 PM / 2 years ago

Elliott discloses 6.6 pct stake in Polycom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp disclosed a 6.6 percent stake in video conferencing equipment maker Polycom Inc, and urged the company to undertake strategic review.

In a letter to Polycom’s board, Elliott asked the company to consider a merger and said the best fit would be Canadian telecommunications provider Mitel Networks Corp .

The activist hedge fund also disclosed a 9.6 percent stake in Mitel at the end of Oct. 8, according to latest regulatory filings. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

