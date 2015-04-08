Polycom wins dismissal of investor class action over CEO's improper expenses

(Reuters) - Polycom Inc has won a bid to dismiss a securities fraud class action lawsuit stemming from the Silicon Valley technology company’s failure to disclose the extravagant expenses its former chief executive allegedly racked up covertly.

U.S. District Judge Samuel Conti in San Francisco on Friday dismissed claims against Polycom, which just three days earlier had reached a $750,000 settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission stemming from Miller’s perks.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Cne3PN