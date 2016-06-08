FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polycom gets revised bid from private equity firm
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 8, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

Polycom gets revised bid from private equity firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Video conferencing equipment maker Polycom Inc, which agreed to be acquired by Canada’s Mitel Networks Corp, said it had received a revised offer from a private equity firm to take it private.

Polycom said on Wednesday in a filing that the private equity firm, identified only as "Sponsor 1", had given a new offer of $12.25 per share. (1.usa.gov/1svOlvk)

Sponsor 1 offer comprises $650 million of equity financing and $950 million of debt financing, Polycom said.

Sponsor 1’s previous offer included a cash dividend of $11 per share and purchase of $650 million in shares of a new convertible preferred stock of Polycom.

Mitel agreed to buy the U.S. company in April for about $1.96 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.