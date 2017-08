July 8 (Reuters) - Video conferencing equipment maker Polycom Inc said it agreed to be bought by private equity firm Siris Capital Group for about $1.7 billion, ending a deal with Canada's Mitel Networks Corp.

Siris Capital's offer of $12.50 per share in cash represents a premium of 15 percent to Polycom's Thursday close. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)