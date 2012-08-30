UPDATE 1-Polymetal H1 profit down 2 pct on FX loss

* H1 net profit hit by $60 mln FX loss

* EBITDA margin at 49.6 pct

* Rival Polyus reports 51 pct margin

* CEO says revenue growth to continue in H2

MOSCOW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Russian precious metals miner Polymetal reported a 2 percent fall in first-half net profit on Thursday after a $60 million foreign exchange loss.

“Current U.S. dollar exchange rate dynamics, which had an impact on our bottom-line performance in the first half of the year, will in turn favourably affect our cost base towards the year-end,” Chief Executive Vitaly Nesis said.

He added that the company’s performance in the second half would be driven by continued revenue growth from new operations, a decrease in working capital and robust cost performance.

The company, which joined London’s FTSE 100 index last year, said that first-half net profit fell to $149 million after the $60 million non-cash foreign exchange loss.

Sales rose by 41 percent to $767 million, driven mostly by a 23-percent increase in gold equivalent sold and a 14-percent rise in the average realised gold price.

“Our key growth projects, Omolon and Albazino-Amursk, have started to pay off and have made a meaningful contribution to the company’s financial results,” Nesis said.

Gold prices are up 6 percent this year thanks to the metal’s appeal as a safe-haven investment. The price of gold firmed on Thursday but was trapped in a tight range ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, which could stoke expectations of a third round of quantitative easing to stimulate the U.S. economy.

Polymetal, controlled by Russian businessmen Alexander Nesis and Alexander Mamut, alongside Czech private equity investor PPF, also said its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 53 percent to $380 million.

The EBITDA margin came in at 49.6 percent. Its larger Russian rival Polyus Gold posted a 51 percent margin on Thursday, while Nord Gold said its margin was 41.2 percent.

Polyus, controlled by Mikhail Prokhorov and Suleiman Kerimov, reported that net profit more than doubled in the first half of 2012 to $426 million, thanks to increased sales and the higher gold price.

Nord Gold, which is controlled by Alexei Mordashov, said its first-half net income fell 50 percent to $65 million after revenues decreased.