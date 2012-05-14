FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Polymetal sells gold deposit stake to Polygon
#Basic Materials
May 14, 2012 / 6:30 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's Polymetal sells gold deposit stake to Polygon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 14 (Reuters) - Russian miner Polymetal has sold a stake in its non-core gold deposit Veduga to Polygon Gold, a company founded by gold mining executive Leonard Homeniuk, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Polymetal said the deal would allow it to benefit from development of the asset through keeping a stake of more than 80 percent. Polymetal said it sold 100 percent of the Amikan holding company which owns the gold deposit, in exchange for $20 million cash and an 81.8 percent stake in Polygon.

