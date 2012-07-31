FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 31, 2012 / 8:25 PM / 5 years ago

Polypore profit misses estimates, shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Filtration products maker Polypore International Inc posted a quarterly profit that missed analysts’ estimates as sales across all segments fell.

Second-quarter net income fell to $20.5 million, or 43 cents per share, compared with $29.5 million, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 51 cents per share. Sales fell 5 percent to $185.8 million.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 54 cents per share on revenue of $185.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Polypore makes filtration and separation products that are used in lithium and lead-acid batteries, and haemodialysis, blood oxygenation and other microfiltration applications.

Shares of the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company fell 8 percent to $34.35 in after-market trade. They closed at $37.16 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

