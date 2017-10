March, 25 (Reuters) - Poly Real Estate (Group) Co Ltd reported the following results for 2012 (in millions of yuan unless stated otherwise): 2012 2011 Net income 8,438 6,531 Revenue 68,906 47,036 For the full statement (in Chinese) please click: here ($1 = 6.21 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; editing by Jane Baird)