Nov 26 (Reuters) - POLYTEC HOLDING AG :

* Announces closing of acquisition of division Plastic Solutions from voestalpine Group

* Says regarding acquisition effects expects for 2014 an increase in total balance sheet of about 50 million euros and as results a reduction in equity ratio of about 4 pct-points

* Says integration is expected to contribute positive to polytec groups consolidated results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: