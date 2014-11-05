FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Polytec Holding 9-month total sales up 2.2 pct to 356.6 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
November 5, 2014 / 6:56 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Polytec Holding 9-month total sales up 2.2 pct to 356.6 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Polytec Holding AG :

* Says total sales increased by 2.2 pct to 356.6 million euros in first nine months of 2014

* Group EBIT increased by 25.0 pct to 4.5 million euros in Q3 2014 compared to same period in previous year

* For coming years, expects sales growth from operating business mainly driven by organic expansion in injection molding area

* Says net result after minority interests of 9.5 million euros in first nine months of 2014

* Says anticipates considerable increase in operating result (EBIT) in years to come

* Says 9-month EPS of 0.43 euros

* For full year 2014, Polytec group’s management continues to expect stable operating performance excluding effects from acquisition of plastics solutions division from voestalpine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.