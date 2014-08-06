FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Polytec Holding H1 total sales increased by 2.4 pct to EUR 238.5 mln
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
August 6, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Polytec Holding H1 total sales increased by 2.4 pct to EUR 238.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Polytec Holding AG : * Says total sales increased by 2.4% to EUR 238.5 million in the first half

2014 * Says group EBIT decreased by 8.2% to EUR 9.0 million in the first half 2014 * Says EBIT margin amounted to 3.8% in first half 2014 (H1 2013: 4.2%) * Says reported a net result of EUR 6.9 million in the first half 2014 * Says expects stable operating performance for full 2014 * Says FY 2014 group sales and operating result are expected to match the level

in 2013 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.