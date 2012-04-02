FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Polyus says terminates deal with Altyn
#Basic Materials
April 2, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 6 years ago

Russia's Polyus says terminates deal with Altyn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 2 (Reuters) - Polyus Gold, Russia’s largest gold producer, said on Monday it has terminated an agreement to sell operating units in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Romania to the Altyn Group, but was still in talks with the Kazakh-based group.

Polyus said it terminated a 2011 agreement because part of the deal, known as the First Tranche Completion, did not occur on time.

Polyus announced the deal last April when it settled a long-running dispute with the Assaubayev family that owns Altyn. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

