Russia's Polyus says terminates deal with Altyn

MOSCOW, April 2 (Reuters) - Polyus Gold, Russia’s largest gold producer, said on Monday it has terminated an agreement to sell operating units in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Romania to the Altyn Group, but was still in talks with the Kazakh-based group.

Polyus said it terminated a 2011 agreement because part of the deal, known as the First Tranche Completion, did not occur on time.

Polyus announced the deal last April when it settled a long-running dispute with the Assaubayev family that owns Altyn. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)