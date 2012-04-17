UPDATE 1-Russia's Polyus Gold Q1 sales up 52 pct

* First-quarter revenue rises to $587 mln

* Gold output rises 27 pct to 328,000 ounces

MOSCOW, April 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s top gold miner Polyus Gold said on Tuesday its sales rose 52 percent, year-on-year, to $587 million in the first quarter of this year due to rising gold prices and output.

Polyus, controlled by Mikhail Prokhorov and Suleiman Kerimov, may start a share sale to raise up to $1 billion in late April, paving the way for a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters in March.

Its production rose 27 percent to 328,000 troy ounces of gold in the first quarter due to the improved performance of its Olimpiada and Kuranakh mines, as well as an increasing contribution from the Blagodatnoye mine, Polyus Chief Executive Officer German Pikhoya said in a statement.

Output increased also due to the commissioning of Verninskoye, the third mine the company has launched in the last three years, he added.

Polyus is worth about $9.6 billion, according to Reuters data, and sits on potentially lucrative gold reserves in Russia’s Far East. Stakeholder Prokhorov has said he wants to merge the company with an international player.

The company sold 345,000 ounces of gold in the first quarter, up 24 percent year-on-year, at an average price of $1,702 per ounce, up 23 percent.

Gold companies are benefiting from precious metal prices, which rose 5 percent this year. Polyus’ smaller rival Polymetal reported a 64 percent year-on-year increase in first- quarter revenue to $377 million on Monday.

Spot gold edged down 0.3 percent to $1,646.46 an ounce by 0643 GMT, extending a price decline to a third straight session.