Russia's Polyus Gold Q1 output up 27 pct
#Basic Materials
April 17, 2012 / 6:31 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's Polyus Gold Q1 output up 27 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s top gold miner Polyus Gold said on Tuesday its output of the precious metal rose 27 percent, year-on-year, to 328,000 troy ounces in the first quarter of this year.

Production increased due to improved performance by operations at Olimpiada and Kuranakh mines, as well as a steadily increasing contribution from Blagodatnoye mine, Polyus’ Chief Executive Officer German Pikhoya said in a statement.

The company sold 345,000 ounces of gold and estimates its first-quarter gold sales will reach $587 million, up from $385 million in the same year-ago period.

Polyus, controlled by businessmen Mikhail Prokhorov and Suleiman Kerimov, may start up to $1 billion share sale in late April, paving the way for a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters in March.

