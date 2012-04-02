Russia's Polyus Gold to pay $0.041/share dividend

MOSCOW, April 2 (Reuters) - Polyus Gold, Russia’s largest gold producer, said on Monday it would pay a dividend of $0.041 per ordinary share at a total cost of $115 million, following approval by the company’s board.

It did not specify the period, for which these dividends are expected to be paid. A spokesman for Polyus also declined to comment on the payment period.

For the first 9 months of 2011 the company paid 26.23 roubles ($0.89) per ordinary share, while for 2010 it paid 19.77 roubles ($0.67) per share.

Polyus also said it had extended a $500-million credit facility with Societe Generale by three months in February, with an interest rate increasing to one-month LIBOR plus 2.25 percent.

The company added it entered into a three-year $100 million credit facility with HSBC in February, in addition to another three-year 10-billion rouble credit line with VTB opened last month.

Earlier on Monday Polyus, partly owned by oligarch Mikhail Prokhorov who stood in last month’s presidential election against Vladimir Putin, posted a 57 percent increase in net profits to $558 million, boosted by a 37 percent rise in gold sales to a record high of $2.3 billion.

Polyus is likely to go ahead with a share sale worth between $700 million and $1 billion in late April, paving the way for a full listing on the London Stock Exchange, sources familiar with the matter said last week.

The company’s global depositary receipts (GDR) were down 0.81 percent in London on Monday at 1052 GMT. ($1 = 29.4455 Russian roubles) ($1 = 29.4455 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt)