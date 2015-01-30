FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2015 / 3:45 PM / 3 years ago

POM Wonderful ads deceptive and not protected -- appeals court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court upheld on Friday an order by a U.S. agency that POM Wonderful cannot advertise that its juices treat or prevent heart disease and other ailments unless it can prove that the assertions are true.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit largely upheld a 2010 order by the Federal Trade Commission which found that POM Wonderful’s advertising was misleading in claiming its products would reduce the risk of a variety of diseases.

The appeals court upheld the FTC decision except for the portion where the FTC required two scientific studies in order to make health claims in advertising, saying that there was “inadequate justification” for that demand. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

