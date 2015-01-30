FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Court rejects most of POM Wonderful appeal of FTC order concerning ads
January 30, 2015 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Court rejects most of POM Wonderful appeal of FTC order concerning ads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - * U.S. appeals court says denies bulk of pom wonderful’s challenges to federal

trade commission order over alleged misleading advertising * D.c. circuit court of appeals sees no basis to set aside ftc conclusion that

many of pom’s ads made misleading or false claims * D.c. circuit upholds ftc order requiring pom to show clinical evidence

linking its products to disease prevention before company can claim a link * D.c. circuit says finds inadequate justification for ftc to require at least

two clinical studies before disease-related claim can be made

