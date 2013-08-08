FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's cuts Michigan's Pontiac City School District ratings
#Market News
August 8, 2013 / 7:42 PM / in 4 years

Moody's cuts Michigan's Pontiac City School District ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service said on Thursday it cut Michigan’s Pontiac City School District’s general obligation unlimited tax issuer rating to Caa1 from B3.

The rating agency also cut the district’s general obligation limited tax debt to Caa2 from Caa1.

“The downgrade of the issuer rating reflects the district’s severe cash flow challenges and large backlog of unpaid debts which makes prompt recovery of its missed debt service payment unlikely and place upcoming debt service payments at risk,” the credit rating agency said in a statement.

The district was assigned a negative outlook reflecting its crumbling cash position and a continuing decline in enrollment.

