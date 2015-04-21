FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-MOVES-KKR's Americas capital markets head Rowbottom to leave
#Funds News
April 21, 2015 / 10:21 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-MOVES-KKR's Americas capital markets head Rowbottom to leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes source; adds details)

April 21 (Reuters) - Jeff Rowbottom, KKR & Co LP’s head of capital markets for the Americas, will resign to join Israeli venture capital firm Pontifax Group.

Rowbottom will focus on expanding the U.S. operations of Pontifax, which invests in biopharmaceutical companies and medical devices, Adam Smith, the global head of KKR Capital Markets, said in an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Rowbottom, who joined KKR in 2009, previously headed U.S. high-yield capital markets at Barclays Capital, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Cade Thompson will head KKR’s North American debt capital markets after Rowbottom leaves, the memo said.

Mike O‘Donovan, George Mueller and Akhil Bansal will lead a new effort that will focus on sourcing capital markets and expanding KKR’s origination activities. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

