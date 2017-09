NEW YORK (Reuters) - The president of a firm that claimed it was investing in personal injury lawsuits pleaded guilty on Thursday to engaging in a conspiracy to defraud investors out of $11 million.

Genadi Yagodayev, the former head of the Rockford Group, pleaded guilty in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, six months after being extradited from Cyprus.

