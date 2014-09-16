FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pop Emilia to ask for 2 bln euros at Thursday's TLTRO - source
#Credit Markets
September 16, 2014 / 4:42 PM / 3 years ago

Pop Emilia to ask for 2 bln euros at Thursday's TLTRO - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Banca Popolare dell‘Emilia Romagna will ask for two billion euros of funds the European Central Bank (ECB) is due to offer as part of a new long-term loan programme, a source close to the regional lender said on Tuesday.

The source noted that the maximum the bank could request was 2 billion euros.

“We are counting on participating for the full amount at Thursday’s operation,” the source said.

The first of two targeted long term refinancing operations (TLTRO) by the ECB will be held on September 18.

Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Oleg Vukmanovic

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
