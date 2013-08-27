FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pop Milano swings to H1 profit, to revise business plan
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 27, 2013 / 5:02 PM / in 4 years

Pop Milano swings to H1 profit, to revise business plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Banca Popolare di Milano posted a first-half net profit of 105.6 million euros on Tuesday, helped by higher fees and trading gains, and said it would revise its business plan by October and then set the timing of a planned capital increase.

The bank said in a statement the revision of the 2012-2015 plan, which would include changes to its governance structure, was motivated by the reimbursement of state aid and by indications it received from the Bank of Italy after an inspection.

Popolare Milano said it would address the issues raised by Italy’s central bank in an answer to the regulator by Sept. 23.

The bank had a net loss of 131 million euros ($175.5 million) in the first-half of 2012.

Popolare Milan said net writedowns stood at 164 million euros in the first half, up from 134 million euros a year ago. ($1 = 0.7466 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.