MILAN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Italy’s mid-tier lender Banca Popolare di Milano said on Tuesday it will not pay a quarterly coupon due on Jan.2, 2013, on its company preferred securities.

The suspension of interest payments comes after the lender posted a loss of 505 million euros in 2011 and did not pay any dividend on its ordinary shares in the last year, the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)