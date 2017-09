MILAN, June 9 (Reuters) - Italian cooperative bank Banca Popolare di Milano has hired Citi and Lazard to advise it on the planned transformation into joint-stock company and merger options, it said on Tuesday.

Like other large Italian ‘popolari’ banks, Pop Milano will have to shed its cooperative status within 18 months following a government reform that has changed the ownership rules for these lenders. (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini)