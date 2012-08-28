FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Pop Milano H1 loss 131.3 mln euros
#Credit Markets
August 28, 2012 / 4:25 PM / 5 years ago

Italy's Pop Milano H1 loss 131.3 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Popolare di Milano posted a net loss of 131.3 million euros in the first half, as new management made a writedown of 239.4 million euros as part of a business plan to improve profitability.

The bank, which like other Italian peers carried out a capital hike last year to strengthen its financial base, reported a core Tier 1 ratio of 9 percent, compared to 8.3 percent at the end of March.

It said its gross lending margin improved 9.3 percent to 455 million euros.

The writedown had been flagged to investors on July 24.

Last year the bank chose Andrea Bonomi as chairman as part of a management shakeout and after the bank overhauled its opaque management structure. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
