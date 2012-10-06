Ex-papal butler spared jail,to serve time in house arrest-lawyer

VATICAN CITY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Paolo Gabriele, Pope Benedict’s former butler convicted of stealing sensitive documents, will serve his sentence under house arrest in his Vatican apartment while awaiting a possible papal pardon, his lawyer said on Saturday.

Cristiana Arru said the Vatican’s promoter of justice, or prosecutor, had agreed to the conditions after a court handed down a sentence of 18 months. Otherwise, Gabriele would have had to go to an Italian jail since the Vatican has no such facility. (Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Mark Heinrich)