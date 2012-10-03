FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Butler stole papers pope wanted destroyed, police tell court
October 3, 2012

Butler stole papers pope wanted destroyed, police tell court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VATICAN CITY, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Paolo Gabriele, Pope Benedict’s former butler who is on trial for stealing sensitive documents, was in possession of some which the pope had marked “to be destroyed,” police testified at his trial on Wednesday.

On the third day of the trial, Vatican police also said that the theft of encrypted Vatican documents had compromised some Vatican operations, and that Gabriele had printed instructions on on how to hide computer files and use cellphones secretly.

The trial was adjourned until Saturday, when the three-judge panel is expected to reach its verdict. (Reporting By Philip Pullella and Naomi O‘Leary)

