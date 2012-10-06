Lawyer for former papal butler says no plan for appeal

VATICAN CITY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The lawyer for Paolo Gabriele, Pope Benedict’s former butler who was convicted of theft of sensitive Vatican documents and sentenced to 18 months in detention, told Reuters on Saturday that she does not plan to appeal the verdict.

Cristiana Arru said in an interview after visiting Gabriele’s family apartment in the Vatican that she felt the sentence was “a just one”.

Speaking just outside the Vatican walls, she said Gabriele was “serene” about his fate, was receiving the support of his family and was “ready to accept any consequences”. (Reporting By Philip Pullella)