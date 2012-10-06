FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lawyer for former papal butler says no plan for appeal
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 6, 2012 / 12:45 PM / in 5 years

Lawyer for former papal butler says no plan for appeal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VATICAN CITY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The lawyer for Paolo Gabriele, Pope Benedict’s former butler who was convicted of theft of sensitive Vatican documents and sentenced to 18 months in detention, told Reuters on Saturday that she does not plan to appeal the verdict.

Cristiana Arru said in an interview after visiting Gabriele’s family apartment in the Vatican that she felt the sentence was “a just one”.

Speaking just outside the Vatican walls, she said Gabriele was “serene” about his fate, was receiving the support of his family and was “ready to accept any consequences”. (Reporting By Philip Pullella)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.