Trial of pope's ex-Butler in "Vatileaks" case opens
September 29, 2012 / 7:41 AM / in 5 years

Trial of pope's ex-Butler in "Vatileaks" case opens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VATICAN CITY, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Pope Benedict’s former butler, Paolo Gabriele, went on trial on Saturday on charges of aggravated theft in one of the most embarrassing episodes in recent Vatican history.

The Vatican said the trial, where Gabriele is accused of stealing sensitive papal document and leaking them to the media, started at 9:30 a.m. (0730 GMT).

A group of eight journalists have been allowed into the small courtroom inside the Vatican and will brief other reporters after the end of the first session, which is expected to last up to three hours. (Reporting by Gavin Jones)

