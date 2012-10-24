Pope names six new cardinals

VATICAN CITY, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Pope Benedict, putting his stamp on the future of the Roman Catholic Church, on Wednesday named six new cardinals from around the world to join the elite group of prelates who will one day choose his successor.

The six are from the United States, Lebanon, India, Nigeria, Colombia, and the Philippines. The ceremony, known as a consistory, will be held on November 24, the pope said in a surprise announcement at his weekly general audience. (Reporting by Naomi O‘Leary; editing by Barry Moody)