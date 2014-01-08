FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Priest hitches ride on popemobile during papal audience
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 8, 2014 / 5:25 PM / 4 years ago

Priest hitches ride on popemobile during papal audience

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VATICAN CITY, Jan 8 (Reuters) - An Argentine priest hitched a ride on Pope Francis’ popemobile during the pontiff’s general audience in St. Peter’s Square on Wednesday after the pope recognised him in the crowd.

The pope thought he had heard a familiar voice when someone shouted out “Holy Father, Happy New Year” as he was driven through a crowd of thousands.

He turned and spotted Father Fabian Baez, a priest he knew from his days as archbishop of Buenos Aires. He asked his driver to stop the popemobile and gestured to the priest to come out of the crowd, video footage showed.

The pontiff then invited him to hop on the white vehicle and the priest joined him for the rest of the ride through the crowd.

The two embraced when Baez boarded and the pope was heard telling him, “This photo is going to go around the world”. (Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.