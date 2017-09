WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Wednesday pressed the United States to take urgent steps to prevent environmental ruin and address poverty, further pushing the Catholic Church’s case to address climate change.

“When it comes to the care of our ‘common home,’ we are living at a critical moment of history,” he said in a speech at the White House, echoing his June encyclical on the environment. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)