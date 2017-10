MILAN, March 26 (Reuters) - Banca Popolare dell‘Emilia Romagna offered on Monday to buy back bonds for a total of 800 million euros ($1.06 billion).

In a statement, the mid-tier co-operative lender said it offered to buy subordinate, variable-rate lower tier II notes maturing in March 2016 and May 2017, valuing them 400 million euros respectively.