Italy's Pop Emilia sees tie up with Banca Etruria as interesting
January 22, 2014 / 12:46 PM / 4 years ago

Italy's Pop Emilia sees tie up with Banca Etruria as interesting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Italian mid-sized lender Banca Popolare dell‘Emilia Romagna is not talking to smaller peer Banca Etruria about a possible tie up even though such a move could be interesting, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

“We have nothing specific on the table,” Luigi Odorici said on the sidelines of a meeting of banking lobby ABI.

“From our point of view it could be an interesting operation with Etruria because it covers an area where we don’t have a big market share,” he added.

Earlier on Wednesday a Banca Popolare di Vicenza executive said the bank was considering a possible investment in Banca Etruria, which is looking for a partner following recommendations from the Bank of Italy.

“The advisers are assessing things, then they’ll get in touch (with potential bidders) and we will probably be among those contacted,” Odorici said. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
